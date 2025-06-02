Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:LNG opened at $236.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $154.82 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

