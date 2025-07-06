Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.