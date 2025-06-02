Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

