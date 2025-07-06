Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

