AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.9%

AVB stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

