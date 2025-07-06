Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TATT stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.87.

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

TATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

