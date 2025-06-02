Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.