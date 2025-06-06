Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $699.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $788.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $276.92 and a 52-week high of $793.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,280. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,969 shares of company stock valued at $29,909,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

