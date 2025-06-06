Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,619,000 after buying an additional 1,117,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $327.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $250.72 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

