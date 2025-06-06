Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT at $44.33

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

QDEL stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.10.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

