Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells $1,540,700.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,642,636.65. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $14,304,431.84.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,549,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $12,024,033.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,445,920.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88.

NYSE RDDT opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after purchasing an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

