Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.1%

LYG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

