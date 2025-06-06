Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,485.0% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,690 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

