Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $460.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

