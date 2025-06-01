Peoples Bank KS Acquires 182 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

