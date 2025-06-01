Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STARGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 459,449 shares traded.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.33.

Star Energy Group (LON:STARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (8.74) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

