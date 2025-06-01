Founders Capital Management Has $399,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.