iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and traded as high as $53.65. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 44,455 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWN. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

