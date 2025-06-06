Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.68. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 179,275 shares changing hands.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
