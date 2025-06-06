Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.68. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 179,275 shares changing hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

