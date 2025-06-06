Analyzing Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty 5.27% 12.06% 3.26% Crawford & Company 1.55% 22.34% 4.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $1.25 billion 2.75 $20.23 million $0.20 50.18 Crawford & Company $1.35 billion 0.37 $30.61 million $0.60 16.69

This table compares Hagerty and Crawford & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Crawford & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hagerty and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 1 2 0 0 1.67 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hagerty presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Hagerty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Hagerty beats Crawford & Company on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.