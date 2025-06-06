8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Short Interest Update

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 982,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Trading Up 1.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EGHT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.