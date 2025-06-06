Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synaptogenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Synaptogenix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

SNPX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Synaptogenix has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix ( NASDAQ:SNPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

