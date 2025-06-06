Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Drops By 12.2%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AL stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.