Head-To-Head Analysis: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reddit and IBEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.45 billion 14.29 -$484.28 million $0.59 190.22 IBEX $535.67 million 0.74 $33.65 million $2.29 12.92

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reddit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Reddit has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of IBEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52% IBEX 7.08% 25.29% 13.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reddit and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 9 12 2 2.63 IBEX 0 3 0 0 2.00

Reddit currently has a consensus target price of $139.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Given Reddit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Reddit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

