Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,250.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,081.54 and its 200 day moving average is $985.25. Netflix has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

