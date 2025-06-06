Sunrun’s (RUN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 2.7%

Sunrun stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,138 shares of company stock valued at $540,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 593.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.