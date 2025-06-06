Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $228.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Assurant stock opened at $201.27 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

