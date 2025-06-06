AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

