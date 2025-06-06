Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $202.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $845,628. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,531,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,360 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 315,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,343,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

