Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lionsgate Entertainment from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lionsgate Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lionsgate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Lionsgate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lionsgate Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter worth $825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 72.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 570.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

