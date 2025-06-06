Analyzing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Republic Bancorp and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Norwood Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Norwood Financial has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Norwood Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwood Financial is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Norwood Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $394.17 million 3.38 $101.37 million $6.07 11.23 Norwood Financial $54.53 million 4.32 -$160,000.00 $0.09 282.56

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 20.05% 10.60% 1.51% Norwood Financial -0.16% 8.38% 0.69%

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Republic Bancorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 1,377.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

