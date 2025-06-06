Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,241,000 after purchasing an additional 403,418 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TNL opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

