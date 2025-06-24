FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,197 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TLT opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.