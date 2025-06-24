Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $202,000 in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. RTX comprises 0.1% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

