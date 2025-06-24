LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,730 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

