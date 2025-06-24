Schaeffler (SCFLF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Schaeffler to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -3.88% -0.39% -0.08% Schaeffler Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $19.68 billion -$683.89 million 20.00 Schaeffler Competitors $6.66 billion $184.37 million 10.87

This table compares Schaeffler and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Schaeffler has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Schaeffler is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schaeffler and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schaeffler Competitors 556 3129 4407 195 2.51

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Schaeffler’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schaeffler has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Schaeffler competitors beat Schaeffler on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Schaeffler

(Get Free Report)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.