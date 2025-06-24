Comparing AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA and Security National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA $19.31 billion 4.99 $6.84 billion N/A N/A Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.71 $26.54 million $0.97 9.87

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AIA has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of AIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIA and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 6.96% 6.90% 1.57%

Summary

Security National Financial beats AIA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

