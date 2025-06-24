Consolidated Planning Corp Has $6.09 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

