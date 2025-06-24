HNI (NYSE:HNI) vs. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Financial Contrast

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of HNI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of HNI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HNI and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HNI 5.35% 18.48% 7.99% Uniroyal Global Engineered Products N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HNI $2.53 billion 0.89 $139.50 million $2.81 17.14 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HNI and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Uniroyal Global Engineered Products.

Risk & Volatility

HNI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HNI and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HNI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

HNI currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.38%. Given HNI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HNI is more favorable than Uniroyal Global Engineered Products.

Summary

HNI beats Uniroyal Global Engineered Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands. This segment sells its products through independent office products dealers, wholesalers, office product distributors, e-commerce focused resellers, and wholesalers, as well as directly to end-user customers and governments. The Residential Building Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet-fueled prefabricated fireplaces; and inserts, hearth stoves, facings, outdoor fire pits and fire tables, and accessories. This segment sells its products primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, Stellar, SimpliFire, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company, and Forge & Flame brand names through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components. The company’s non-automotive applications include outdoor seating for utility and sports vehicles; and sheeting used in medical and toxic hazard protection, personal protection, moisture barriers, stroller and nursery equipment, and decorative surface applications. It also manufactures textured coatings and polymer films. The company offers its products primarily under the Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene, and Vynide brands. It provides its products through sales persons, agents, and distributors in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

