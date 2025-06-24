MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.49. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 65,270 shares.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

