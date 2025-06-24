Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $32.03. Komatsu shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 35,424 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Komatsu Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,082.32 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

