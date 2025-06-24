Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

