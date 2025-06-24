Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 5982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 33.14 and a quick ratio of 33.14.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.26. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,022.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.