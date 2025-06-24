DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.81. DLocal shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,117,168 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DLO shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,144,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,099,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in DLocal by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 860,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.