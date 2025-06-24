Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.25. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,085 shares traded.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.
Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.2374 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
