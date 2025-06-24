MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.31. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4,179 shares trading hands.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

