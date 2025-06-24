Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $419.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 25.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $419,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.79.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $729.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.81 and its 200 day moving average is $800.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

