Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,019,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.