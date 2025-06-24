GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.