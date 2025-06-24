Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,570 shares of company stock valued at $130,884,235. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

